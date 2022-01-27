With the agreement signed yesterday by Governor Rubén Rocha and Federal Delegate Juan de Dios Gámez, the federal government will allocate just over one billion pesos for social infrastructure in the municipalities with the greatest poverty.

Among the most benefited from these resources are the fishing fields, remote mountain communities where there is more poverty than in the big cities of Sinaloa. This money can be used for electrification, drinking water and drainage programs.

Since he was campaigning, and then at the beginning of his government, Rocha has reiterated that he considers it a priority to bring works of a social nature to the communities, such as the introduction of the most essential services and not to carry out flashy works and with this federal budget, more what the State Government and the municipalities contribute, the investments can be multiplied.

Potpourri. The killing continues: the mayor of Mazatlán, Guillermo Benítez, insists on carrying out the citizen consultation to carry out the carnival since he says that up to 800 million pesos in income could be lost if it is not carried out. However, the most important thing is to take care of the health and lives of Mazatlecos and all Sinaloans.

The Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen, for his part, does not back down either and points out that there could be legal and even criminal consequences against El Químico and his officials in case they jump the bars and disobey instructions.

A new front of confrontation also arises, now with some directors and owners of private schools who intend to leave on their own and restart face-to-face or hybrid classes next Monday, to whom the governor himself recommended that “they do not send themselves” and that every Friday the health sector dictates the guidelines according to the conditions of the epidemiological traffic light, so they have to wait for them to give them the green light.

JAPAMA. Here in Los Mochis, yesterday the mayor Gerardo Vargas and the manager of Japama, Raúl Pérez Miranda, held a big event for the delivery of 42 new units, of which 27 are double cab trucks, 5 double wheels and 5 cars, but In addition, a dump truck and 4 units with a materialistic box will soon arrive.

The average vehicle fleet in Japama was 20 years old and more than one million pesos were spent per month on maintenance. The new units are intended to provide better service to the population.

CHAPULIN. The former PRI mayor of Mazatlán Jorge Abel López boasts on social networks a photo with Governor Rubén Rocha in which he says that the important thing is to work so that Sinaloa continues on the path of development, and clarifies that the political issue is reserved for 2024 , expectations are opened that soon you can see him join a state public position.

LOZOYA. For a little bit, the former director of Pemex Emilio Lozoya was released yesterday, with an amparo, but the judge orders that he remain in prison. While in the United States, “Chapo” Guzmán is ratified for life imprisonment.

“The Japama is being applied, it is doing its part”, Mayor Gerardo Vargas