Money China plans to create digital money as first economic giant: “Locals laugh when they dig up cash,” says Nordea’s chief economist

Digital money is currently in trial use in China and also in Hong Kong. According to experts, digital money will have an impact on the country’s internal market, but it will not change the international monetary system yet.

From China is becoming the first major economy to adopt digital money.

The country’s central bank has developed a digital version of the national currency, the yuan, which is currently being piloted in several Chinese cities as well as Hong Kong.

For example, in February, 50,000 residents of the capital, Beijing, received a digital “envelope” containing 200 digital yuan, equivalent to about 25 euros. The amount can be used for shopping at a stone shop or online, he says news agency Nikkei.

In China, mobile payment is mainstream. This has been noticed by Nordea’s chief economist Wind Birch, which has followed the country’s economy for a long time. While traveling before the coronavirus pandemic in China, he noticed that in big cities, payment is made virtually solely through mobile apps.

“Usually locals laugh when they dig cash out,” he says.

Birch is not familiar with the situation in rural areas, but in cities, mobile applications have become an established payment method used in all situations.

The mobile payment market is controlled by two large companies: WeChat, owned by technology company Tencent, and Alipay, part of the e-commerce giant Alibaba cluster, owned by financial and payment instrument company Ant Financial.

The People’s Bank of China has been developing digital money as an alternative to these commercial service providers since 2014. The new digital money was originally intended to ensure that as many citizens as possible have the opportunity to use mobile payments, Koivu says.

Tuuli Koivu is Nordea’s chief economist.­

Since then, other goals have been linked to the project. In the fall of 2020, the former CEO Zhou Xiaochuan said the central bank plans to phase out paper money in about a decade.

The second objective relates to the position of the monetary yuan in international trade. At present, Chinese companies trade mainly in dollars. Dependence on the U.S. currency and the payment system it manages has raised concerns among Chinese leaders who would like to raise the value of the yuan as an international reserve currency and a medium of exchange.

Koivu considers the realization of this goal in the next few years to be unlikely, as China’s banking policy does not allow the free flow of capital across borders.

“The introduction of the digital payment system may be seen as a kind of lightweight solution aimed at reducing dependence on the US currency and payment system. The fact that digital money is being tested in Hong Kong says that China sees digital money as a possible exchange tool in trade with other Asian countries, ”says Koivu.

According to him, China believes that digital money provides a shortcut to reduce corporate dependence on the dollar.

Several financial media have estimated that China’s digital money may have an impact on the balance of the international foreign exchange market. One reason is speed: a digital currency has also been developed in the eurozone, but the Chinese have time first.

For example The Wall Street Journal reviewsThe digital yuan may shake the dollar’s dominance in international trade. According to the newspaper, the role of the central bank in issuing digital money also increases the authorities’ ability to control the movements of citizens.

President of the United States Joe Biden advisers, in turn, closely monitor whether the digital yuan poses a threat to the dollar’s established position, says news agency Bloomberg.

Adviser to the Bank of Finland’s Payment Systems Department Aleksi Grym has followed the Chinese project from a central bank perspective. According to him, the effects of digital money have been exaggerated in places.

“In my case, China, I don’t understand, is about to change the whole system, but digital money will become one payment option alongside the others,” Grym says.

According to him, China’s digital currency follows the same principles as central bank projects in other industrialized countries: alongside commercial players, a public option is desired.

Aleksi Grym is an advisor in the Bank of Finland’s Payment Systems Department.­

Digital money has been compared to cryptocurrencies in some contexts, with the difference that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin can be used anonymously. According to Grym, the central bank’s digital money has very little to do with cryptocurrencies.

“I don’t really see why digital money would be an effective way to track users. If someone wants to remain anonymous, they can use other payment methods. In general, digital money evokes misconceptions: it is a payment application provided by the national central bank, ”he says.

In China digital currency is based on the central bank’s payment system and mobile application. According to news agency Nikke, the system is wanted from trial operation to full operation by the winter of 2022, when the Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing.

The system would already strengthen the dominance of mobile applications in Chinese payments.

Aleksi Grym sees digital money above all as an internal project in China, which, at least initially, does not have a significant impact on the trade of Chinese companies.

Experts also do not believe that cash will be lost for a long time. In China, digital payments are becoming more common because there is no U.S.-type culture in which cash is used on a daily basis, for example, in restaurants to pay tips.

Even in Central European countries, there is still a long way to go before banknotes and coins can be completely switched to mobile applications and payment terminals.

“It’s often about individuals’ visions for the future. Most countries are not giving up cash because such a change would be of very little use. Digital payment methods and cash are not mutually exclusive, ”says Grym.