Money China is the first in the world to start giving up cash

The soon-to-be-launched digital currency will gradually replace banknotes. In Europe, similar plans are still in their infancy.

China was the first state in the world to introduce paper money about a thousand years ago. It is also likely to be the first country to give up cash.

Instead, China is creating a digital currency. The central bank would create digital money and payments would beep even from an electronic wallet loaded on a mobile phone. Eventually, all the money – like even salaries – might be paid and transferred in bits.

Governor of the People’s Bank of China (now former) Zhou Xiaochuan said the central bank plans to eliminate paper money in about a decade, he said Forbes magazine. Used by The Economist reviews it will take years before even ten percent of cash is replaced by digital money.

The digital currency has been planned at the People’s Bank of China since 2014. Its use is being tested in a few Chinese cities, and a wider launch is expected around the world. Predictions go wild when this happens: one analyst believes the h-moment is still this year, another that only in 2022. China has not revealed its timetable.

Digital currency is basically better than cash in many ways. Physical money is easier to counterfeit and otherwise used for criminal purposes such as bribery. Hitting coins and printing banknotes and transporting money costs a lot. Circulating money may spread viruses, and thus, during a pandemic, at least in China, banks have disinfected money. The flow of digital money is easier to track, so it helps with financial planning.

Digital money also has its dangers. When it comes to China, the state is suspected of wanting to guard the spending of even individual citizens ’money.

Most of the world’s central banks are considering and researching the digital currency, according to the Bank of International Settlements. report. However, China is clearly the most advanced in its plans. Bahamas, Uruguay and Sweden will be the next places, according to the Bank of Finland’s Adviser on Payment Systems Aleksi Grym.

The European Central Bank has also just published its report on its digital currency ideas. They are not far advanced yet. “The Eurosystem is starting to prepare for having to adopt its digital currency one day,” Grym sums up the report.

China is a pioneer in digital currency because there, in a few years, people are already used to paying for their purchases and bills with their mobile apps, Grym says. These services are provided by the giant Alipay and Wechat.

Paying through banks and using debit cards used to be cumbersome in China. With the advent of easy-to-use mobile payment systems, the majority of citizens began using them. The money is first transferred from the bank account to the “wallet” of the digital service. You can pay for anything from a cell phone wallet in China, bills, shop shopping, transfer money to a guy’s wallet. Even beggars have their own digital wallets.

That is, the Chinese are quite accustomed to digital payment. If cash were to go away, it wouldn’t change people’s daily lives much. Alongside Alipay and Wechat, there would only be a new wallet of money created by the central bank.

So cash can be lost from China. “In Europe, the idea would be utopian, but in China it might be possible. EU citizens lack a similar digital capability, ”says Grym.

Just The breakthrough of Alipay and Wechat in China prompted China to embark on the planning of a digital currency. The state wants to keep cash flows in its own hands instead of companies.

Grym wonders if the Chinese might really move from Alipay and Whechat to a digital currency wallet. What added value would it bring?

The exact implementation of China’s digital currency is uncertain. One of the most thorough assessments was made by the research institute Gavegal Draconomics last summer. According to it, the digital money created by the People’s Bank of China would be passed on to citizens through commercial banks and payment services such as Alipay and Wechat.

Commercial banks or payment services would give one hundred traditional money to the central bank and the central bank would give them back one hundred digital money. Their value would be the same, but no interest would be paid on digital money.

Chinese movements are being followed with interest. In Europe, it has been considered that the digital currency could undermine the solvency of commercial banks. Citizens would not necessarily keep digital money in their bank accounts, meaning deposits would disappear from banks. For example, how will China solve this dilemma?

“China’s experiments are worth following in a very different way than, say, Uruguay, because China is a completely different size,” Grym says.