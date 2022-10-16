Money | Cash is no longer accepted in some cafes and cinemas

“I was left with a really bad feeling,” says a man from Helsinki who tried shopping with cash.

Cash money is no longer valid as a means of payment in all companies that serve consumers. Currently, some shops, restaurants and cafes refuse to accept cash payments.

This was noticed by those who shopped at Fazer Café in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari Hannu. He was on a day walk with his partner when the couple decided to stop by for coffee.

“I had reserved a ten in my pocket. It was quite a surprise when, after placing the order, it was found that only card payment works,” says Hannu.

Fortunately, the jogging companion had a bank card with him and did not have to leave the counter empty-handed. But Hannu is not satisfied with the customer service.

“I had a really bad feeling. The official currency of the kingdom is the euro. If it is not used as bank notes, it becomes a virtual currency. I don’t see that we are ready for this yet. There are a lot of elderly people living in Lauttasaari who still use cash.”

Hannu says he prefers services that accept cash. For work, he drives a taxi and handles cash every day.

“If you’re dealing with consumers, it would be strange to refuse the currency they offer.”

Fazer CEO of Retail Finland Miika Kostilainen confirms that cash is no longer accepted as a means of payment in some of Fazer’s cafes and stores. The experiment started in February with a few locations and expanded in the summer to include 11 cafes and stores in the capital region.

Kostilainen justifies the new model by the fact that the use of cash as a means of payment has greatly decreased and new payment methods, such as Mobilepay, have been introduced. According to him, the majority of customers make their purchases with a payment card. There will also be criticism of the policy.

“Mainly from the older crowd. But the number of cases where customers would have been more disappointed can be counted on the fingers of one hand,” says Kostilainen.

He does not see the practice as discriminatory, but the experiences have been positive.

“Card payments streamline customer service, improve hygiene and increase safety. There have been several burglaries in small brick-and-mortar cafes when they have been after cash.”

The reason for moving away from cash is also the effort to save money, because handling cash is a big cost item. Fazer has not considered giving up cash payments completely.

“Especially in stores and cafes where a significant number of tourists do business, many purchases are still made with cash,” Kostilainen says.

About cash payments many other companies have also given up. At least some Clas Ohlson and Granit stores, the Maxine night club, the medical center in Pihlajalinna, several restaurants and the cinema in Riviera have the same practice.

Card payments are also recommended for customers in Finnkino cinemas. The matter will be announced separately with signs. However, a large part of the customer base is minors, who do not necessarily have their own payment card.

“If the customer offers cash, we ask for a card. But if it’s a child, for example, we won’t turn anyone away,” says Finnkino’s commercial manager Hannele Wolf-Mannila

Finnkino switched to the practice of paying by card last year.

Finland According to the bank, almost 90 percent of citizens use a payment card as the main means of payment. However, 87 percent say that they sometimes use cash.

For example, in Norway and Denmark, legislation obliges to accept cash payments. This is not the case in Finland, but we have freedom of contract. It means that the company can decide for itself which means of payment it accepts.

However, the Bank of Finland made a legislative proposal in the spring to secure cash services in the future as well.

“It would be good if there was equality in society. In particular, services that are necessary in everyday life, such as pharmacies, should be available to everyone, regardless of the payment method,” says the head of the Bank of Finland’s payment systems department. Päivi Heikkinen.

According to Heikkinen, it is also good to keep a so-called 72-hour home reserve at home, which also includes a deemed appropriate amount of cash. This would guarantee that if, for example, the payment networks were to crash throughout the country, the citizen would not immediately be left in trouble.