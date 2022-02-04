Renata Rivettipresident of the consultancy Reconnect Happiness at Work, which specializes in techniques for being happy at work, has preached a somewhat controversial thesis: that money is a source of happiness.

+ Tom Brady confirms retirement from the NFL at 44

+ How to be happy selling 124 thousand less cars

“Money is related to happiness when we think about acquiring experiences, not just material goods”, stated.

She cites a recent study by the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, which found that the more money you have, the greater your sense of happiness. “When we stop comparing ourselves to other people, we live with self-fulfillment and purpose.”