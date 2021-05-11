Money Bitcoin’s position as the main currency of cryptocurrencies is crumbling

JP Morgan warns that the rise of several competing trading currencies could put downward pressure on cryptocurrency prices, but diversification can also be comfortable for investors.

Tuesday the global downturn in the securities market also gripped the prices of key cryptocurrencies. According to news agency Bloomberg, the dominance of bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency currency in the cryptocurrency market, is rapidly crumbling.

While bitcoin accounted for about 70 percent of the $ 2,600 billion cryptocurrency market at the beginning of the year, it now stands at 43 percent, according to a joint study by JP Morgan Bank in the United States and Datatrek Research.

Bitcoin’s position as a trading currency for cryptocurrencies has risen to challenge people like ethereum, dogecoin, and binance coin cryptocurrencies.

It can be worrying for investors if these “trading currencies” are created too much, Bloomberg says cryptocurrency professionals are evaluating.

Cryptocurrencies can be described as being roughly generalized to two different species.

First, there are cryptocurrency trading currencies such as Bitcoin, tether and binance coin.

Other cryptocurrencies could be compared to startups. They are “investment tools” or projects developed for one or more purposes, usually to develop new functional earnings models or platforms using blockchain technology.

They do not seek their funding mainly from private equity investors or from IPOs, but from creating their own cryptocurrency for the project. The projects and earnings of these hundreds of cryptocurrencies are very different. For example, they may seek to consolidate cryptocurrency trading venues.

Some investors will buy these cryptocurrencies because they believe the project will grow into a major platform for the blockchain world of the future.

These investors tend to compare the change in contracting and trading caused by blockchain technology, for example, to how much social media changed communication and media.

Other investors, on the other hand, are moving on a purely speculative basis.

If the investor wants to buy cryptocurrencies, he usually goes to a well-known cryptocurrency and transfers money there, for example euros.

Once the money has been transferred to an account set up on the marketplace, it is usually not possible to buy any cryptocurrency currency directly but must first convert the funds into some cryptocurrency, typically bitcoin or other major trading cryptocurrencies.

Thereafter, different cryptocurrencies are traded while their prices often fluctuate significantly.

For example, at noon on Tuesday, on the Binance cryptocurrency, the value of Dfinity’s ICP coin had risen more than 70 percent relative to bitcoin and the value of Genesis Vision (GVT) relative to bitcoin had fallen 19 percent in 24 hours.

JP Morganin cryptotime leader Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou and Founding Partner of Datatrek Nicholas Colas have warned in their writings that small investors ’enthusiasm for new currencies could cause price declines as bitcoin’s share of the total cryptocurrency market falls below 40 percent, Bloomberg says.

The decrease in Bitcoin’s share may also indicate the opposite development, ie investors are happy to trade in several virtual currencies. In this way, trading is less dependent on the development of bitcoin prices and cash price fluctuations can be diversified.

The prices of cryptocurrencies could also be expected to rise if new investors enter the market as demand increases.

At the same time, the relative value of currencies issued by governments and central banks is deteriorating as central banks have created large amounts of new money in the market due to the pandemic.

Crypt coin ether hit a new record last weekend. On Tuesday, it was worth more than $ 4,000.

The value of ether rose more than 2,000 percent last year, according to Bloomberg. The value of the dogecoin, which was recently the subject of a media boom and was developed as a joke about the internet meme in 2013, rose even more sharply: 20,000 percent.

The value of one bitcoin was almost $ 56,000 on Tuesday afternoon Finnish time. In April, it peaked at $ 64,870, Bloomberg says.