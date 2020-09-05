Money At this time of the year, she can pick up sheer money from the forest – We compared which natural plants collect the best money

We found out which natural products can best earn by collecting. You can earn up to hundreds of euros a day, and in addition, the income from forest donations is usually tax-free for the collector.

Berry picking and mushroom picking is a familiar business for many, but other forest giveaways can also be monetized.

We listed seven raw materials that can be collected to earn a living.

Project Manager of the EU EAFRD-funded Forest from Multi-Product Business project Raili Hokajärvi The Forest Center tells you what you need to know about collecting raw materials before you go to the forest.