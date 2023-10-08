Money | Ari’s spouse secretly squandered the family’s money – The truth only dawned when Ari had already lost almost everything

Financial violence can be, for example, concealing one’s own or joint money or debts, putting another person in a spiral of debt or disrupting working life.

Financial violence faced by men is taboo, and the victim may not even recognize it. Having lost his ability to work, his family and his property, Ari only understood years later what he had experienced.

The first ones payment reminder letters had already appeared at home in the early years of the marriage. Still Ari was surprised when he received a call from the enforcement agency at the end of the 1990s. At that time, the alliance with his wife had been behind him for years.

According to Ari, the caller guessed that Ari might not have known about the size of his spouse’s foreclosure debts, and said that the debt had already accumulated for about 50,000 marks. In today’s money, it corresponds to approximately 12,660 euros.