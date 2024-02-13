The Elephants defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final match on Sunday, winning the continental title for the third time.

Each member of the team received 50 million CFA francs (about 82 thousand dollars) and a villa of the same value.

In return, coach Faillet received 100 million CFA francs (about 164 thousand dollars), following a remarkable change he made after he replaced Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset, who was dismissed from his position in the middle of the tournament, after the heavy 0-4 defeat in the group stage against Equatorial Guinea. .

All players were also awarded the National Medal, the country's highest honour.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara told the players: “You brought happiness to all Ivorians. Bravo. Bravo.”