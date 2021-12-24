It’s a wonderful mystery. How is it that this year I achieved everything I always wanted, and still feel empty deep inside? It was 2007 when I came to the Netherlands as a fifteen-year-old refugee. My dream: to become a writer or politician. In 2021 I launched a progressive think tank, a regular column in NRC got and published my first book, With the Netherlands in therapy, through this month VPRO Book Guide selected as one of the five must-read political books from 2021.

It is no exaggeration to say that in 2021 I achieved successes beyond the wildest dreams of my 15-year-old self. And yet I look at that boy with some jealousy. He radiated a calm that I can only dream of now. He led an inspired and fulfilled life.

You can use vague clichés to indicate my emptiness and unrest. “The journey is more important than the destination.” “Whoever realizes his dreams has nothing left to live for.” It seems to me that spiritual poverty underlies my emptiness and fundamental unrest.

Poverty is a multifaceted phenomenon – it goes beyond material reality. You can have money and status and still be in poverty because your soul is not nourished. While my fifteen-year-old self filled in the meaning of life with biblical wisdom, my present self tends to define its raison d’être by ambitions and achievements.

A friend recently asked me how I would define myself outside of my writing and political engagement. The honest, yet frightening answer is that I can’t imagine a life without writing. I thought of my ex-lover, to whom I expressed my frustration five years ago about being put in boxes by the outside world in which I did not feel at home as a young and ambitious writer. I was much more than a refugee, a black man, an immigrant, I protested.

“How do you actually see me?” I asked her.

“My boyfriend,” she replied after a short silence. A liberating answer that confronted me with the facts: I was much more than my achievements.

Reading self-help books brings me back to the biblical wisdom I was raised with: Life isn’t just about bread, it’s about the word of God. “Practicing spirituality brings a sense of perspective, meaning and purpose to our lives,” writes Brené Brown in The Gifts of Imperfection.

I let her analysis sink in as I think about my fifteen-year-old self. He had no status or network in the Netherlands, and yet he lived a more inspired life than my current self. I also see it in family members and friends, who, just like me, have to deal with great personal blows (loss and illness within the family), but radiate much more peace because they are in direct contact with God.

I came as a refugee to a country that God had basically declared dead. The word ‘God’ or ‘spirituality’ does not appear once in the new coalition agreement that is being sprinkled with billions. Expensive concepts such as secularization and individualization explain why I primarily send my coach an email when a setback occurs, instead of going to prayer. The pastor gave way to the psychiatrist – and in the meantime half of the students have psychological complaints and the waiting lists within the GGZ are enormous.

The flip side of success is that it can take us hostage to a plethora of non-essentials (like nicer cars and houses or more followers on Twitter). Greg McKeown argues in Essentialism. The Disciplined Pursuit of Less why we need to make tough choices (do less but better) to focus on essentials such as spending time with loved ones and spiritual nourishment.

It is a silent night, Christ is born. A good moment to think about the way in which we can tackle our spiritual poverty, both on a personal and collective level.

Kiza Magendane is a political scientist and writes a column every other Friday. The Rule of Law section is back on 8 January.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad of 24 December 2021