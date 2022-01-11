Money An economist challenges stock market day traders: They would benefit more as unemployed job seekers.

According to economist Juha Itkonen, investors who trade on the stock exchange on a stock exchange do not benefit the national economy. It would be better to be even an unemployed job seeker. Simply self-employment is not enough, as it is also a drug dealer.

Us it has always been honed that all work is valuable. That it is better to even do something than to be unemployed in the filing system.

But this may not be true, at least not an economist Juha Itkonen with. He thinks some jobs are so useless that it would be better for their perpetrators to be unemployed job seekers.

According to Itkonen, one of such jobs is trading, ie day trading on the stock exchange. Day traders buy and sell shares at a fast pace during the trading day.

Itkonen raised the matter on the Twitter service, where he tweeted:

“I dare say: Day traders would be more valuable to the national economy as unemployed jobseekers. Day trading does little to produce anything that would increase people’s well-being on the net, but as a job seeker, it would still be available for productive work. ”

Why Does Itkonen think so? And why did he want to bring up the idea right now?

Itkonen tells HS Visio that the underlying concern is that the hot investment market has made day trading even more attractive and has also made many young people consider it even as a career choice.

He understands the enthusiasm per se, as he himself enjoyed watching the market in his time as a young man, but there is cause for concern.

“It would be good for young people to think about what their own contribution to the economy is and what it would be like if they were day traders. However, our economy is built on reciprocity, ”says Itkonen.

Itkonen, who previously worked as an economist at the Bank of Finland and is now the founder of the Robonomist startup, which automates information, says that it wants to provoke a discussion about what kind of work and what kind of economic activity turns into well-being in society.

For his tweet, Itkonen quickly received objectionable comments, in which he did not understand much.

Opponents highlighted the role of day traders in improving market liquidity and pricing and importing tax revenue.

The reasoning is not surprising.

I cry the ideas are based on key questions in economics about what produces well-being in the economy and how people’s needs are met.

Simply put, the bread baked by a baker satisfies the need for food and the service provided by a doctor takes care of health. If the baker and the doctor were to leave work, the bread would not be received and the illness would not be treated.

“But if the day trader were to leave work, would our well-being decrease in any way,” Itkonen asks and answers that it would not decrease.

In modern society, of course, the chains of influence are long, and the emergence of the well-being produced by work comes through many intricacies.

Itkonen emphasizes that the financial market is an important basis for economic well-being. According to Itkonen, stock exchange trading and investing are not in themselves problematic.

“It’s about what style of trading benefits the economy and what doesn’t. Is it just a trade where someone makes money due to a market failure? This does not support the economy and well-being, ”says Itkonen.

Instead, the fact that investors buy companies’ shares on the stock exchange in the normal way creates opportunities for companies to invest, which in turn can create economic prosperity. The bakery can invest in new ovens and increase its production, Itkonen explains.

Day trading, on the other hand, is about taking advantage of rapid market movements and disruptions to make a profit, he emphasizes.

However, brisk day trading has been said to improve stock market liquidity, efficiency and price formation by increasing trading volume. Isn’t that a good thing then?

Itkonen admits that there may be some benefits from day trading in this regard. But the benefits are not yet enough to increase economic prosperity. In Itkonen’s opinion, there is no general benefit in this respect, especially from a small-scale, hobby-like day trade.

According to him, it is also questionable whether more liquidity is needed right now, when trading in emerging markets is going well anyway.

In general, the costs of high-volume trading often outweigh the benefits of trading. Often, long-term investing is more productive, and only a small proportion of day traders succeed, Itkonen points out.

What about then taxes? Investors trading on a day-to-day basis pay capital gains tax on their profits – doesn’t that also bring economic well-being?

Itkonen’s answer is no. The exact same amount of tax paid on capital gains ends up in the state’s pocket, whether it is paid by an investor who has traded on a day-to-day basis or by someone else.

That is, the fact that a day trader would not do his job would have no effect on tax collection and financial well-being.

What about unemployment? Why is it better to be an unemployed job seeker than a day trader? Is it not good for a person to earn a living himself? Unemployment benefits come at a cost to society

“If the alternative to unemployment is that a person is involved in an economic activity that does not actually produce any commodity, then it is exactly as if he or she were unemployed,” says Itkonen.

The work input of an unemployed job seeker, on the other hand, has the opportunity to gain useful use when he or she finds work. Even when unemployed, he brings liquidity to the labor market, meaning that employers have more labor available to find a suitable employee.

Is a day trader the only useless profession or job? Or are there others?

As the spectrum of economic activities is huge, Itkonen does not go through useless job descriptions.

However, one principle is clear. According to Itkonen, it is not enough for a person to engage in activities that can make money. Nor is it enough to fulfill the needs of someone with their work. Even a drug dealer employs himself like a day trader, but does not produce social benefits or well-being.

“Pursuing one’s own interests can sometimes lead to a bad outcome for everyone,” Itkonen says.

According to him, from the point of view of economics, it is important to consider how society and the economy should be built and what activities should be supported.

Correction 11.1.2022 at 7 pm: Ingress of the case changed. The interviewee did not compare day traders with drug dealers in terms of economic benefits, but the productivity of day traders compared to unemployed jobseekers. The interviewee compared drug dealers to drug dealers in terms of employment.