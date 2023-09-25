“The salary system in the world of tennis is a failure. If we think that in a sport like this only 400 players can cover the expenses, for a global movement like ours it is a truly negligible figure.” If Novak Djokovic, the most successful tennis player and one of the richest athletes in history, says a phrase like this, it should at least make us reflect. The Serbian, with great frankness, spoke on a topic that has been talked about for years: the clear difference between great tennis players and good players in terms of earnings (presumed, for those who are not part of the top).