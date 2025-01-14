There are hundreds of companies throughout the country. They offer their services as support to local entities or individuals
Their presence saves the properties of a few while the city has proven incapable of containing the push of historic fires
True wealth in Los Angeles doesn’t show up these days with private jets, mansions overlooking the Pacific, or a garage full of high-end cars. To the indignation of many in the Californian city, besieged for a week by multiple fires, the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Money #fire #private #firefighters #outrage #Los #Angeles
Leave a Reply