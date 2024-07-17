Money | A tax-free benefit worth 400 euros is now being sold forward

Monetary|Tickets purchased with the sports and culture benefit are sold online, even if the tax-free benefit cannot be exchanged for money.

Employer can offer an employee a tax-free exercise and culture benefit worth 400 euros per year. For example, the employee can purchase tickets to concerts or sports events.

The advantage is now openly abused when tickets and services purchased with it are traded online.

Advantage may not be exchanged for money and may not be given back when paying with it. However, on the Tori.fi website, for example, codes for movie tickets are sold, in the announcements of which the sellers sometimes state directly that the tickets were purchased with a cultural benefit.

The sport and culture benefit is used quite a lot in Finland. In a report prepared by the Ministry of Finance in 2022, it is estimated that employees will use the benefit annually for an estimated amount of 250–300 million euros.

The condition for tax exemption is that the benefit is personal. It can only be used by an employee, says the chief inspector Mariia Suominen From the tax administration.

“If someone else uses the benefit, it would no longer be tax-free for the employee,” Suominen states.

Also possible series tickets must be personal. Therefore, according to Suominen, it should not be possible to use the benefit for such series tickets, the buyer of which cannot be determined later.

“If there is a name on the ticket, then the responsibility for checking is, for example, with the film organizer,” explains Suominen.

CEO of Epassi Finland Niklas Löfgren according to, there are very few contacts related to abuse from employers and traders. The aim is to minimize misuse, but Epass has almost no means of controlling who, for example, ends up using the serial ticket.

In Löfgren’s opinion, it is unfortunate that the employees act against the instructions.

“There are always people who try to abuse benefits for financial or other reasons,” Löfgren states.

Some operators also try to prevent abuse by requiring that the personal data of the customer account and Epass must match. The payer and the buyer must therefore be the same.

“Our payment method is not anonymous. Merchants always know who has bought the product or service,” Löfgren emphasizes.