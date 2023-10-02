Money | A strict message from Jan Vapaavuori to the government: Damages the ability of Finnish society to function

Physical activity and sports’ own fundraising is becoming more and more important when the state cuts state subsidies. Jan Vapaavuori, chairman of the Olympic Committee, hopes for a response from the state.

Finland the Olympic Committee proposes extending the right to tax deduction for donations to exercise and sports.

This would promote fundraising for sports and strengthen private financing, when the state’s support pot for exercise and sports threatens to decrease.

During the government’s term, all government subsidies for culture, sports and youth work of the Ministry of Education and Culture will be cut by a total of 125 million euros.

The cuts hit the last two years of the reign hard.

Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori says that the government’s cuts to exercise and sports are not justified in any way.

“We understand that we are somehow involved in the austerity talks, but for us to be treated so rudely would cause really big damage. And not only for physical activity and sports, but for Finns’ health, mental health and the functioning of society as a whole,” says Vapaavuori to Sanom.

Vapaavuori hopes that the state will substantially moderate the cuts, as well as support measures that could promote the own fundraising of sports and physical activity.

“Increasing and developing self-funding is a big challenge for the entire Finnish sports and sports community, because public support seems to be decreasing in any case. That’s why it has to be taken seriously,” he says.

For one as an alternative, the Olympic Committee will raise the donation deduction for exercise and sports. Individual people and companies could deduct monetary donations to exercise and sports in their taxes.

“When the state cuts its own funding, it would be reasonable for it to create the conditions so that the sports community itself could collect more from elsewhere. It would be an important helping hand and would help further the development of self-funding”, says Vapaavuori.

According to the Olympic Committee’s presentation, the donation reduction could apply to at least the national federations of sports, the Olympic Committee and foundations whose actual purpose is to support exercise and sports.

“This alone does not make summer, but it is certain that the willingness of private individuals and companies to support exercise and sports would increase,” says Vapaavuori.

The goal of a donation reduction was also included in the exercise and sports manifesto of the exercise and sports community’s parliamentary election campaign, which was signed by almost 400 exercise candidates from different parties.

No fewer than 63 physical education candidates were elected to parliament in the elections.

Compared to other Nordic countries, Finnish sports and elite sports receive significantly less private support, which is why the total amount of resources lags behind Finland’s neighbors.

Finland the current donation tax deduction model is one of the narrowest in Europe.

Donations valued by Finns such as exercise and sports, nature conservation and various humanitarian aid are excluded from the right to deduction.

In addition, the right to tax deduction is mainly aimed at companies, as the right to tax deduction for individuals only applies to donations to universities.

A natural person and the estate of a deceased person can deduct from their net earnings a monetary donation of at least 850 euros and no more than 500,000 euros, which was made for the purpose of promoting science or art.

According to the Olympic Committee, the donation reduction would increase citizens’ desire to donate, when the donated funds would go in full to the donor’s desired purpose.