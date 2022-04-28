Money A family mother who has fallen into a debt spiral came up with a workable way to reduce spending money – Now Päivi Rantanen explains what brings real savings and what is unnecessary tweaking

The exceptionally frugal Päivi Rantanen explains how she keeps her family’s expenses low. “There are a lot of people in Finland who don’t know how much they spend on food a month and how many direct debits leave their account,” says Rantanen.

Inflation, ie the rate of increase in consumer prices, has accelerated the most in more than 30 years. Some families are already thinking about what can be compromised.

Anna Sievinen HS

28.4. 9:54 | Updated 28.4. 19:53

Inventive a person can save in everyday life in many ways. For example, old tights can be turned into clothespins and clothes can be made into durable towels.

These are good tips – but in terms of saving for beeping, Lahti Päivi Rantanen says. On Instagram, Rantanen keeps an account called Triangle for Six, with which he talks about his exceptionally frugal lifestyle.