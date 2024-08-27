Money | A confusing case: the player was traded to the opposing team in the middle of the match

Monetary|A historic match was played in baseball’s MLB league.

Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen made shocking MLB history by becoming the first player to officially play for both teams in the same game.

Jansen, 29, started a game at the Red Sox’s stadium at Fenway Park two months ago on June 26 as a player for the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, the match was interrupted in the second innings due to rain, and it was only played to the end on Monday of this week.

A match moved up by two months to a convenient time, as Boston and Toronto play four more games against each other on consecutive days this week.

Jansen was traded from Toronto to Boston at the end of July, which made it possible to represent both teams in the same game. Jansen himself was a bit confused about it before the match resumed.

“Everyone keeps talking about history being made in this match. It’s a pretty weird thing. I never would have imagined myself in this situation where this would be history. I guess I had thought that this would have happened before,” Jansen said on the MLB website.