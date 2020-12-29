On January 10, 2021, amendments to the anti-money laundering law No. 115-FZ will come into force in Russia. They will expand monetary transactions that fall under the control of the authorities. Mikhail Dorofeev, chairman of the board of the Obnovlenie KPK, told the Prime agency about this.

According to the innovation, in the new year, financial intelligence will control postal orders in the amount of 100 thousand rubles or more, refunds of unused advances for mobile services in the amount of 100 thousand rubles or more, gambling bets in the amount of 600 thousand rubles, and transactions under lease agreements and for any cash transactions exceeding 600 thousand rubles, Dorofeev listed. The amendments will also affect the list of controlled real estate transactions in the amount of three million rubles or more – to them, in particular, will be added to rent, mortgage, commercial housing rent.

Related materials

Thus, the expert explained, banks, post offices, leasing companies, realtors and notaries will be required to transmit information about transactions that exceed the limits specified in the amendments. Dorofeev added that the innovations will not affect bona fide economic agents, but will complicate the life of organizations conducting double-entry bookkeeping, prevent evaders from circumventing the rules and will reduce the share of the shadow economy.

Earlier, lawyer Pavel Utkin said that the new rules for handling money will make life easier for legal businesses, and the most specific operations for banks, organizations in the field of leasing and insurance, as well as pawnshops, microfinance organizations and credit cooperatives will be controlled.