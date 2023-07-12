Monetary System | Russia passed a law on the digital ruble, the trial of which will begin in August

Russia’s efforts to develop the currency are similar to those in other parts of the world.

Russian the State Duma has approved a law that enables the introduction of the digital ruble, reports the Russian news agency Interfax.

After the law was passed, the Central Bank of Russia announced that it plans to start testing the digital ruble in August. Reuters also reported on the matter.

The testing was supposed to start earlier, but it has been postponed as the Duma’s decision dragged on. The legal package to which the development of the digital ruble is related was presented to the Duma for the first time already last December.

The law approved by the Duma deals with, among other things, the terms of use of the digital ruble and the platform to be created for it.

Russia has, like many other countries, developed a digital currency to modernize the monetary system. Digital currencies are also the states’ answer to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has also studied the possibility of introducing the digital euro. The ECB will decide in the fall whether to proceed with the development of the digital euro.

The European Commission has presented legislation for a common currency for the digital form of the euro in June.