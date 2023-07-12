Wednesday, July 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monetary System | Russia passed a law on the digital ruble, the trial of which will begin in August

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Monetary System | Russia passed a law on the digital ruble, the trial of which will begin in August

Russia’s efforts to develop the currency are similar to those in other parts of the world.

Russian the State Duma has approved a law that enables the introduction of the digital ruble, reports the Russian news agency Interfax.

After the law was passed, the Central Bank of Russia announced that it plans to start testing the digital ruble in August. Reuters also reported on the matter.

The testing was supposed to start earlier, but it has been postponed as the Duma’s decision dragged on. The legal package to which the development of the digital ruble is related was presented to the Duma for the first time already last December.

The law approved by the Duma deals with, among other things, the terms of use of the digital ruble and the platform to be created for it.

Russia has, like many other countries, developed a digital currency to modernize the monetary system. Digital currencies are also the states’ answer to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

See also  Television Review | The comedy series The Idol was supposed to offer sharp criticism, but it ended up presenting bare skin and sex toys

The European Central Bank (ECB) has also studied the possibility of introducing the digital euro. The ECB will decide in the fall whether to proceed with the development of the digital euro.

The European Commission has presented legislation for a common currency for the digital form of the euro in June.

#Monetary #System #Russia #passed #law #digital #ruble #trial #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Determining a “reference site for the launch of a new era on Earth”… Where is it?

Determining a "reference site for the launch of a new era on Earth"... Where is it?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result