Monetary Policy | Will the US Federal Reserve be able to keep interest rates high as unrest shakes the market?

Financial markets are predicting several interest rate cuts, but the central bank is hinting at the opposite.

of the United States governor of the central bank Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that no monetary easing is expected this year.

Financial markets still estimate that the central bank will lower its key interest rate several times this year. One reason for that is the pressure on US banks, which easing monetary policy would ease.

“I think it is possible that the central bank may have to lower the key interest rate this year due to banking concerns. Another reason is that inflation may slow down faster in the US than in the euro area,” says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

He also points out that in the past, the US central bank has often started easing monetary policy quite quickly after the rate hike phase.

The Central Bank hinted on Wednesday that interest rate hikes will end in May, when monetary policy will be tightened by 0.25 percentage points. According to Nordea’s official forecast, the central bank will start easing monetary policy next year.

A year during the period, the central bank has tightened monetary policy nine times and resorted four times to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points.

It has also repeatedly emphasized that it makes its monetary policy decisions based on the latest available information. If the data changes, the central bank may well deviate from what it has previously suggested based on older data.

Finance group OP’s chief economist Reijo Heiskanen emphasizes that the CEO’s statement is in line with the central bank’s economic forecast. Economic growth and inflation are slowing down, but there is no recession on the horizon. Therefore, there is no reason to calculate the policy rate. The financial market, on the other hand, predicts a recession.

“I believe that inflation will slow down slightly, which is why the central bank cannot ease monetary policy this year. It seems more and more that monetary policy is aimed at slowing down inflation, while financial stability is secured by other means,” says Heiskanen.

In his opinion, at this stage it seems that the pressure on the US banks has been successfully isolated to a small group. According to him, if the economy sinks into recession, the problems of banks that are already in trouble may escalate quickly.

According to OP’s forecast, the central bank will tighten monetary policy by 0.25 percentage points in May and will start easing at the beginning of next year.

Financial company Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto stresses that due to the great uncertainty gnawing at the economy, predicting monetary policy is exceptionally difficult. Danske Bank also estimates that the central bank will lower the key interest rate at the beginning of next year.

“Very much depends on what the instability of the banking system leads to. So far, there is no exact information as to how much the banks have tightened their lending. If lending has been significantly reduced, it will naturally reduce inflationary pressure.”

A faster-than-anticipated slowdown in inflation could favor interest rate cuts.

“The economic recession in the United States has been delayed and is becoming milder than anticipated. The central bank will probably raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points in May and keep it high until the end of the year. If the economy weakens more than predicted, interest rate cuts may be possible,” says Kuusisto.