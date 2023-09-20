Monetary Policy | US Federal Reserve suspends monetary tightening – live broadcast around 9:30 p.m

The central bank moves to monitoring positions, as inflation has already slowed down clearly.

of the United States the central bank decided on wednesday to keep its key interest rate unchanged as expected and will start monitoring how inflation develops in the near future.

The decision means that the key interest rate range is still 5.25–5.50 percent. The last time monetary policy was as tight was in 2001.

The decision of the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, was unanimous. Based on the committee members’ expectations, the key interest rate may be increased by another 0.25 percentage points this year.

“The tightening of the financial conditions of households and companies will probably affect economic activity, employment and inflation. The extent of these impacts remains uncertain,” the committee said in a statement.

A lot depends on whether inflation reliably slows down towards the central bank’s goal, and how the US economy develops in the coming months.

Helsingin Sanomat is moderated by the CEO Jerome Powell as a live broadcast of the press conference around 9:30 p.m

Control rate keeping it unchanged is primarily due to the fact that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has slowed down considerably. In August, consumer prices rose 3.7 percent from a year ago and 0.6 percent from the previous month.

The sharpest inflation was in June of last year, when the rate of price increase was 9.1 percent. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation must be two percent on average over a long period of time.

According to a new economic forecast released Wednesday, the U.S. economy will grow 2.1 percent this year, 1.5 percent next year and 1.8 percent in 2025.

The central bank estimates that inflation will slow to 3.3% this year, 2.5% next year and 2.2% in 2025.

Fast in order to tame inflation, the central bank has already tightened monetary policy 11 times within a year and a half. Last year, it resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points.

In June, the central bank stopped raising interest rates, but tightened monetary policy again in July by 0.25 percentage points.

Within two years, inflation has been accelerated by supply bottlenecks, by the generous fiscal stimulus that increased the imbalance between supply and demand, and by the sharp increase in the cost of energy after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.