Monetary Policy | US Fed chief: One or two rate hikes may be needed this year

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Thursday that there will be no interest rate cuts in the near future.

of the United States the head of the central bank, the Fed Jerome Powell says that the central bank may have to make additional interest rate increases this year in order to slow down the rate of inflation to the central bank’s two percent target.

Powell said at a US Senate hearing on Thursday, according to the news agency Bloomberg bythat it may be “reasonable” for the Fed to raise its key interest rates “maybe twice” this year if the economy develops as expected.

Powell told senators that the hardest hit by rapid inflation is working families. In the CEO’s opinion, it is in the interest of working families and all other citizens that the Fed gets the inflation rate back to two percent.

of the United States according to the latest expectations of the members of the open market committee, which decides on monetary policy, the central bank may start lowering interest rates next year.

Powell, however, said according to the Reuters news agency that there will be no interest rate cuts in the near future. According to him, the decision-makers must be sure that the inflation rate will slow down to two percent before interest rate cuts are started.

“We have to wait until we are confident that inflation will slow down to two percent,” Powell said in the Senate, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, Powell was heard in the US Congress for the second day in a row. The Governor told the legislators the results of the central bank’s half-yearly economic review.

He already said on Wednesday in the House of Representatives that inflation is still briskly faster than the central bank’s inflation target. According to Powell, reaching the two percent goal therefore still requires time.