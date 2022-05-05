Monetary policy The world’s largest central bank makes historic interest rate decision – The economy is “on the verge of a new era”

Of the United States the central bank is the most powerful central bank in the world. On Wednesday, it introduced a tool it last used 22 years ago: raising the policy rate by 0.50 percentage points at a time.

The decision was not a surprise because of the CEO Jerome Powell had hinted at it in advance. Monetary policy has a far-reaching impact on businesses and households, which may raise the question of what the rapid tightening of monetary policy will actually lead to.

When considering the issue, it should be noted that the US economy is in a different state from that of the euro area.

The U.S. economy recovered much faster from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia’s war in Ukraine did not knock the U.S. off indirectly through higher energy prices. Instead, the eurozone economy war directly and worse.

The two of you the difference on the continent is due to the fact that in the United States the economy is in danger of even overheating due to very high demand. In turn, it has accelerated the rise in consumer prices, which was 8.5 per cent in March.

Released by the central bank on Wednesday on the basis of an opinion it is likely that the key interest rate will also be raised by 0.50 percentage points in the summer.

“Looking at the rate of inflation, monetary policy in the United States is not really austerity at all, but a stimulus, as the real interest rate is strongly negative. For this reason, raising interest rates is unlikely to freeze a lot of economic growth, ”says Professor of Economics, who specializes in monetary policy. Antti Ripatti From the University of Helsinki.

The real interest rate is calculated by removing inflation from the nominal interest rate. When the real interest rate shrinks or is negative, it encourages companies to increase their investment and households to increase their consumption. As a result, demand in the economy is growing and inflation is accelerating.

“In the United States, demand is more affected by higher energy prices, which is why households are now relatively poorer than before. This is not due to monetary policy, but to the war in Ukraine and the sharp rise in energy demand since the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic. ”

Often a significant tightening of monetary policy will lead to a fall in stock prices for three reasons. The present value of future returns on equities will decline, corporate financing costs will increase and fixed-income investments that investors consider safe will become even more attractive.

“The market has already taken into account in its pricing that the US Federal Reserve is expected to tighten monetary policy many times this year. One big change is that fixed income investments are becoming more attractive again. It is therefore interesting to follow what is happening in the market, ”says the research director of the finance company Danske Bank Heidi Schauman.

“ “The fiscal stimulus came at a very difficult time.”

Labor market The United States is hot and there is a shortage of workers, especially in the service sector. The shortage has led employers to attract employees with higher wages. This, in turn, is likely to accelerate inflation.

At the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the service sectors were in big trouble due to constraints. Many workers switched industries and may no longer be ready to return to the service industry.

“This is one explanation for the labor shortage. According to one study, labor shortages are more due to the fact that more and more people are retiring. In any case, the heating of the labor market indicates a high demand in the economy, ”says Ripatti.

It is precisely the strong growth in demand that the central bank is seeking to curb by tightening monetary policy, as it will lead to a slowdown in inflation over time. On the other hand, the strong fiscal stimulus has also boosted demand and boosted inflation in the United States.

“The fiscal stimulus came at a very difficult time, as it started just as supply bottlenecks were at their worst. Thus, supply did not keep pace with any increase in demand, which naturally boosted inflation. ”

“ “At some point, monetary tightening will be reflected in the housing market and corporate finance.”

Monetary policy the tightening has already led to the strengthening of the dollar against the single currency, the euro. Professor Ripatti considers it possible that the dollar will strengthen even more, as the central bank has predicted to raise its key interest rate many more times this year.

For emerging economies, the strengthening of the dollar is causing problems, as many of them have abundant dollar-denominated loans. As the dollar strengthens, the value of loans will increase in the domestic currency.

“If these countries start to fight against the weakening of their currencies and their central banks start tightening monetary policy, it will lead to a weakening of the competitiveness of the export industry. It should be clear that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes will cause problems for many emerging economies, at least in the short term, ”says Ripatti.

Research director Schaumanin agrees that the evolving difficulties of national economies will increase as central banks around the world begin to tighten monetary policy before long. The plight is exacerbated by the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has been worse in many emerging economies than in prosperous countries.

“At some point, monetary tightening will be reflected in the housing market and corporate finance. In a way, we are on the brink of a new era when monetary policy is being tightened widely around the world, even if rising interest rates are a good thing in themselves, ”says Schauman.

Economy the fragility and consequences of rising interest rates on public debt may also become a problem in emerging economies as public finances become more expensive. In other words, an increasing share of revenue is spent on government financing costs.

According to Ripat, the fact that the US Federal Reserve is tightening its monetary policy faster than the European Central Bank will not have a significant impact on the eurozone.

“It may have some exchange rate effects, but in the overall picture their significance is quite small. The weakening of the euro may accelerate inflation to some extent as imports become more expensive, but even in the euro area inflation has been driven mainly by energy. ”

Stateside concerns have been raised a sudden contraction in economic growth early in the year, although many economists consider it temporary.

The slowdown in economic growth, combined with the tightening of monetary policy, nevertheless raises fears that the United States may be derailed. It is a serious disturbance in the economy, where economic growth slows down while inflation is high.

“Stagflation is possible if the central bank does not hold on to the tightening of monetary policy hinted at, which risks keeping inflation very high for a long time. It is often confused in the debate that there is still a negative supply shock in the United States and that monetary policy is actually stimulative when looking at the real interest rate, ”Ripatti says.

The future it is impossible to predict and the consequences of major monetary changes will gradually emerge.

According to several forecasts, inflation will slow next year in both the United States and the euro area, but on the other hand, the effects of the unpredictable Russian offensive war on the economy are very difficult to predict.

“Rising interest rates have generally brought up nasty things as the cost of financing for governments, businesses and households is rising. It is not at all clear how European banks will endure the transition from zero interest rates to a more normal state, ”says Schauman.