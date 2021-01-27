Monetary policy The US Federal Reserve warns of a slowdown in economic growth

However, the central bank did not take any new exceptional measures.

The United States the central bank warned on Wednesday night of a slowdown in economic growth.

“The pace of economic activity and employment recovery has slowed in recent months, with weaknesses concentrated in the sectors most affected by the pandemic,” the central bank’s Monetary Policy Open Market Committee said in a statement.

The Open Market Committee did not decide on any new exceptional measures and kept the key interest rate unchanged in the range of 0-0.25%. In other words, the central bank will continue to buy federal bonds and mortgage-backed securities from the market for a total of $ 120 billion a month.

The central bank also reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic is straining the economy, employment and inflation, posing significant risks to the economic outlook.

International International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates on Tuesdaythat the U.S. economy would grow 5.1 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year. That would be two percentage points more than in the forecast published three months ago.

In addition to the central bank’s monetary stimulus, economic growth in the United States will be boosted in particular by large federal emergency funding to alleviate the plight of households and small businesses.