Monetary Policy | The US Federal Reserve slows monetary policy tightening again, live broadcast underway

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, hints that the key interest rates will continue to be raised.

of the United States the central bank slows down the tightening of monetary policy.

The open market committee, which decides on the central bank’s monetary policy, announced on Wednesday that it will raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points.

The decision was unanimous and it means that the range of the key interest rate is now 4.50–4.75 percent. The last time the policy rate was as high was in October 2017.

In December, the central bank tightened monetary policy by 0.50 percentage points and before that four times in a row by 0.75 percentage points. In recent history, it has never before raised the key interest rate as much as it did last year within one year.

Open Market Committee justifies its decision by the fact that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, is still too fast compared to the central bank’s price stability goal.

Financial markets have recently been waiting for hints from the central bank at which point in the current year the tightening of monetary policy will be stopped. The Open Market Committee did not give such a hint, but rather predicts that interest rate hikes will continue.

“The decision can be considered a small surprise for those who expected that the central bank would tighten monetary policy only once this year after this. The Open Market Committee hints that a couple more interest rate hikes are coming, although it does not seem to be as concerned about the wide range of inflation as before,” says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

There were no major changes in the securities market immediately after the announcement of the decision.

“The central bank hinted fairly clearly on Wednesday that there are at least two more interest rate hikes of 0.25 percentage points this year. Naturally, a lot depends on how inflation develops in the near future,” says the market economist of the financial group OP Jari Hännikäinen.

Stateside the inflation rate was 6.5 percent in December, while according to the central bank’s goal, it should be an average of two percent over a long period of time.

The fastest inflation rate was last July, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from a year ago. In other words, the rate of inflation clearly slowed down during the autumn.

Key ones the reasons for the exceptionally fast inflation are international supply disturbances and high demand, which has been increased especially by the strong fiscal stimulus. When supply and demand are out of balance, inflation accelerates.

In the United States, the economy is also overheated, as the demand for labor is greater than the supply. This has led to relatively large wage increases, which have accelerated inflation.

Earlier lower interest rate increases are advocated by the slowdown in economic growth, which also puts a brake on inflation.

In its economic forecast published on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the US economy will grow by 1.4 percent this year and 1.0 percent next year. According to the IMF, the economy grew by 2.0 percent last year.