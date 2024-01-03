Monetary Policy | The US Federal Reserve may take a policy break before cutting interest rates

In December, the central bank's decision-making body on monetary policy kept the key interest rate unchanged in the range of 5.00–5.25 percent.

Large some of the members of the US central bank's open market committee, which decides on monetary policy, want to keep the key interest rate unchanged for some time, according to the minutes of the December meeting published on Wednesday.

This may mean that the central bank may not start easing monetary policy in line with market expectations in March. After the publication of the protocol, the price of shares accelerated in the United States.

The world's most important stock index, the S&P 500, weakened by 0.4 percent at 21:45 Finnish time.

The committee the members welcomed the protocol's slowing of inflation as a result of the tightening of monetary policy. Instead, they avoided committing to easing monetary policy quickly.

In December, the members estimated that the key interest rate should be 4.60 percent this year. That would mean several rate cuts this year.

In December, the Open Market Committee kept the key interest rate unchanged in the range of 5.00–5.25 percent. In November, the inflation rate was 3.1 percent. According to the central bank's price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.