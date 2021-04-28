Thursday, April 29, 2021
Monetary policy The US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged

April 28, 2021
The central bank will also continue to buy securities at the current pace.

The United States the central bank Fed has kept its key interest rate unchanged at its interest rate meeting on Wednesday, as expected. The Fed also announced that it will continue to buy securities in line with expectations at the current pace.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, kept the interest rate on fed funds unchanged in the range of 0.0–0.25%. The interest rate has been in this range since the emergency meeting in March last year.

The interest rate decision was expected, as economists did not expect a change in interest rates, according to consensus forecasts.

The Fed said to continue buying federal bonds and mortgage-backed securities at a monthly rate of $ 120 billion. No changes were made to the amount or composition of the purchase program.

The Open Market Committee says in its unanimous statement that the Fed will use all the instruments at its disposal to support the economy.

CEO of the Fed Jerome Powell to find out the background to the interest rate decision at a press conference starting at 9.30 pm.

Since the last Fed meeting in March, there have been increasing positive signs of US economic development, a stabilization of the corona situation and increased vaccination coverage.

In connection with the March meeting of the central bank raised its estimate of current year economic growth in the United States to 6.5 percent from 4.2 percent previously estimated.

