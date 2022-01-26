Monetary policy The US Federal Reserve gave a strong hint about raising the policy rate in March

No actual decisions have yet been made on Wednesday.

Of the United States the central bank hinted more clearly on Wednesday that it would tighten monetary policy in March. That is very likely to mean that the key interest rate will be raised by 0.25 percentage points.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Open Market Committee expects an appropriate widening of the policy rate range soon,” the Open Market Committee, which decided on monetary policy, said in an opinion.

The central bank set the key interest rate in the range of 0–0.25% in March 2020 due to the escalation of the coronary virus pandemic and began large purchases of securities to curb the recession.

Last the stock market was shaken by speculation that the central bank would tighten monetary policy more strongly or faster than previously hinted at.

The bravest believed the central bank would announce an increase in the key interest rate as early as Wednesday, and even by 0.50 percentage points.

Shares continued to rise on Wednesday after the Open Market Committee issued its opinion because the central bank did not change its line as some investors believed.

In December, the central bank accelerated the reduction in its purchases of securities due to the coronary virus pandemic. In addition, it hinted at tightening monetary policy three times this year.

Ultimate the reason for the change in monetary policy is the sharp rise in inflation, which is mainly due to the stagnation of supply and the sharp increase in demand.

In December, the inflation rate was

In the United States, seven percent

. Before that, the inflation rate was over seven percent in June 1982, when it was 7.1 percent.

As a result of inflation, the purchasing power of money weakens: with a certain amount of money, fewer goods and services can be bought than before. In addition to wage earners, high inflation is detrimental to companies and investors.

Central bank is in a bad mood anyway. It must curb exceptionally high inflation, but in the worst case, a tight and rapid tightening of monetary policy could jeopardize economic growth. .

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday downgraded its estimate of US economic growth this year by 1.2 percentage points. According to the new forecast, the U.S. economy will grow 4.0 percent this year and 2.6 percent next year.