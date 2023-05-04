Monetary Policy | The US central bank tightens monetary policy again

The interest rate hike is risky, as the US economy threatens to sink into recession this year, according to financial markets.

of the United States the central bank continues its struggle against inflation by tightening monetary policy again.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points. The decision was unanimous. It means that the policy rate range is now between 5.00 and 5.25 percent. The policy rate is at its highest level since September 2007.

In its statement, the Open Market Committee hints cautiously that, based on the current information, there may no longer be a need to tighten monetary policy. On the other hand, the open market committee also emphasizes that decisions are always made based on the latest available information.

“The central bank hints at stopping interest rate hikes, but still leaves the door open for a new interest rate hike if it is necessary. The next key question is how long the key interest rate will be kept at its current level and when the easing of monetary policy will start,” says the market economist of the financial group OP Jari Hännikäinen.

Financial markets believe that easing will begin in the fall. The hint that interest rate hikes will be stopped led to a price increase in stocks in the United States on Wednesday.

Central bank has raised the key interest rate a total of ten times in just over a year in order to slow down the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation. It was at its fastest rate of 9.1 percent in June last year, but slowed to 5.0 percent in March.

Interest rate hike is risky in the sense that the US economy is at risk of falling into recession this year, according to financial markets. Rising interest rates lead over time to a reduction in household consumption and a decrease in corporate investment.

At the beginning of the year, economic growth in the United States slowed down considerably, as the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, grew by only 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.

However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in mid-April in its global economic cycle review that the US economy will grow by 1.6 percent this year and 1.1 percent next year.

The IMF predicts inflation in the United States to be 4.5 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year.

Stateside In addition to the energy crisis, inflation has been accelerated by a strong fiscal policy stimulus that was started during the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic. The stimulus has increased the imbalance between supply and demand.

The economy is also overheated, as the demand for labor is greater than the supply. In this case, employers have to compete for labor with wage increases. They, on the other hand, are apt to accelerate inflation.