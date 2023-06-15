Monetary Policy | The US central bank stops raising interest rates

The central bank predicts that inflation will slow down to 3.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year.

of the United States the central bank will stop tightening monetary policy for the time being. The decision made by the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, was unanimous.

In its statement, the committee states that keeping the key interest rate unchanged gives an opportunity to observe how inflation will develop in the near future, taking into account the delay in the effect of monetary policy.

The decision, widely anticipated in the financial markets, means that the key interest rate will remain unchanged in the range of 5.00-5.25 percent, to which it was raised at the beginning of May.

Based on the expectations of the members of the Open Market Committee, the key interest rate may still be raised to 5.60 percent at the end of this year. This would mean two interest rate hikes in the event that the rate of inflation does not slow down sufficiently.

“The central bank moves to observation positions, but on the other hand it hints that interest rate hikes are not necessarily over yet,” says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

Consumer prices within two years, the increase in price, i.e. inflation, has been accelerated by supply bottlenecks, a generous fiscal policy stimulus that increased the imbalance of demand and supply, and a sharp increase in the cost of energy after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In order to tame the rapid inflation, the central bank tightened the monetary policy ten times in just over a year. Fourth, it resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points, because the acceleration of inflation was very persistent for a long time.

“Only two members of the Open Market Committee are of the opinion that there is no need to raise the key interest rate again this year. I think this is a strong hint in favor of continuing the tightening of monetary policy later,” says the market economist of the financial group OP Jari Hännikäinen.

The Open Market Committee has a total of 18 members, one of whom is the CEO Jerome Powell.

The central bank according to the price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time. In May, the inflation rate slowed to 4.0 percent. At its fastest, it was 9.1 percent in June of last year.

Interest rate hikes start to slow down the rate of inflation usually after six months and reach their full effect typically over a year. Based on the decision made on Wednesday, the central bank estimates that the interest rate increases already made are likely to be sufficient so that inflation slows down to two percent over time.

On Wednesday the central bank also published its new economic forecast. According to it, economic growth in the United States will slow down to 1.0 percent this year and 1.1 percent next year.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that the US economy would grow by 1.6 percent this year and 1.1 percent next year. The IMF predicted that inflation will slow down to 4.5 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year.

The United States is the world’s largest national economy, which has considerable importance for the world economy.