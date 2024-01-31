Monetary Policy | The US central bank still keeps monetary policy tight

The key interest rate remains unchanged in the range of 5.25–5.50 percent.

of the United States The central bank decided on Wednesday to keep its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, because the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has not yet slowed down sufficiently.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, did not give a hint about when the key interest rate will be lowered. Instead, it states in its statement that it is waiting for more evidence that inflation will reliably slow down towards two percent.

In December, inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent in the United States, while it was 3.1 percent in November.

The central bank stopped tightening monetary policy in June, but resumed it once more in July. Since September, it has kept the policy rate unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50 percent.

The last time monetary policy was as tight was in 2001.

Fast in order to tame inflation, the central bank has tightened monetary policy 11 times in less than two years. In 2022, it resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points.

The sharpest inflation was in June 2022, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from a year ago.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after half a year and typically reaches its full effect after more than a year.