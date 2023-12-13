Monetary Policy | The US central bank predicts interest rate cuts for next year

As expected, the central bank decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged.

of the United States the central bank predicts that it will start easing monetary policy next year. The members of the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, estimate that the key interest rate should be 4.60 percent next year.

The hint of interest rate cuts hastened the increase in the price of shares. The world's most important stock index, the S&P 500, strengthened by 0.8 percent shortly after the announcement of the forecast.

In its meeting, the Open Market Committee decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged at a range of 5.00–5.25 percent. The decision was unanimous. The last time monetary policy was as tight was in 2001.

The Open Market Committee justifies its decision by saying that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, is still too fast.

In November the inflation rate was 3.1 percent. According to the central bank's price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

According to a new economic forecast released Wednesday, the U.S. economy will grow 2.6 percent this year, 1.4 percent next year, 1.8 percent in 2025 and 1.9 percent in 2026.

Inflation is forecast to slow to 2.4% next year, 2.1% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026.

Fast in order to tame inflation, the central bank has tightened monetary policy 11 times within a good year and a half. Last year, it resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points.

The sharpest inflation was in June last year, when prices rose at a rate of 9.1 percent.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after half a year and typically reaches its full effect after more than a year.