Monetary Policy | The US central bank once again resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate hike

The key interest rate is set in a range of 2.25–2.50 percent.

of the United States the central bank continues to tighten monetary policy exceptionally strongly in order to curb the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, announced on Wednesday that it will raise the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points. The central bank tightened monetary policy by the same amount at one time last in June and before that in 1994.

The unanimous decision by the Open Market Committee means that the policy rate was set at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. Financial markets expect that the central bank will also continue to tighten monetary policy throughout the fall, as there are still no signs of a significant slowdown in inflation.

Inflation rate accelerated in June in the United States to 9.1 percent. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

Unusually strong inflation is due to disruptions in production and transportation in international trade and fiscal stimulus, which has increased overall demand.

As a result of rising consumer prices, the purchasing power of households weakens, because a certain amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before. In addition to wage earners, high inflation is harmful to companies and investors.

In June, energy became more expensive by 42 percent compared to the same time last year, food by ten percent, new car prices by 11 percent and housing by six percent. The price of gasoline has risen by 60 percent within a year.

Monetary policy strong tightening increases the risk that the US economy will sink into recession. When monetary policy is significantly tightened, it leads over time to a decrease in corporate investment and a reduction in household consumption.

International monetary fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday in its published economic review, that central banks should not delay tightening monetary policy, because that would only worsen the economic difficulties.

This year, the US central bank has already tightened monetary policy three times before Wednesday: in March by 0.25 percentage points, in May by 0.50 percentage points and in June by 0.75 percentage points.

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise key interest rates for the first time since 2011. They were raised by 0.50 percentage points.