Monetary Policy | The US central bank decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged

Monetary policy|The range of the policy interest rate has already remained at 5.25–5.50 percent for the year.

of the United States as expected, the central bank decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. The decision of the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, was unanimous. It means that the key interest rate range will remain at 5.25–5.50 percent.

The increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has not slowed down in the spring as predicted. Therefore, the central bank has had to delay the long-awaited interest rate cuts.

In June, inflation slowed to 3.0 percent, but it is still faster than the central bank’s two percent price stability target. The Open Market Committee hints in its statement that the first interest rate cut is slowly approaching. According to it, inflation is now “somewhat” faster than the target.

Expectations interest rate cuts have been increased by the cooling of the labor market. The unemployment rate has risen from 3.6% to 4.1% within a year. Unemployment affects inflation inversely: when unemployment increases, inflation typically slows down.

On the other hand, economic growth in the United States has been stronger than expected, which is apt to maintain rapid inflation.

In the second quarter, the economy’s annual growth rate was 2.8 percent. It was 0.8 percentage points more than economists expected. From the previous quarter, the economy grew by 0.7 percent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the US economy will grow by 2.6 percent this year and 1.9 percent next year. It estimates that inflation will slow down to 2.9 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year.

Control rate holding for a year in the range of 5.25-5.50 percent means that the last time monetary policy was as tight was in 2001.

To curb rapid inflation, the central bank tightened monetary policy 11 times since it started raising interest rates in March 2022. So far, the last time it raised the key rate was in July 2023.