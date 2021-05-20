Monetary policy The United States is experiencing a major economic turnaround: Central bank protocols suggest a reduction in stimulus

The U.S. economy is recovering so strongly that some central bank decision-makers want to start a debate on reducing the monetary stimulus.

Part The US Federal Reserve wants to start a debate among Fed decision-makers about reducing the central bank’s giant securities purchase program.

The matter will be clear from the minutes of the April interest rate meeting announced by the Fed on Wednesday evening in Finland. At its April meeting, the central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged, but took note of the improving economic cycle.

According to the minutes, several members of the central bank’s open market committee for monetary policy felt that a discussion on the pace of securities purchases should begin “at some point in future meetings” if U.S. economic figures continue to move rapidly toward Fed targets.

The decision makers agreed with the CEO Jerome Powellthat the market should be given good advance notice of the start of the reduction in purchases.

The Fed is currently buying federal bonds and mortgage-backed securities at a monthly rate of $ 120 billion.

Read more: Accelerating inflation could crush the entire global economy, and investors are scared – There are still many sides to rising prices

Central bankers also noted that accelerating inflation and a sound economic recovery from the interest rate crisis may lead to a review of zero interest rate policy and the purchasing program.

However, policymakers note that the U.S. economy is still in a recovery phase and requires a recovery from the central bank.

The minutes were The Wall Street Journal according in part to the surprise, as Powell did not hint at reducing the stimulus at a press conference after the April interest rate meeting.

According to Nordea Research, the protocols confirm expectations of tightening the Fed’s recovery. According to bank analysts, the meeting showed that some monetary policy makers have begun to worry that inflation could remain high for a longer period of time.

“However, the country’s inflationary pressures are real. The general view of the central bank is that the current inflation exceeding the target would be mainly due to transient factors, ”Nordea’s morning report estimates.

The Fed will hold its next interest rate meeting in mid-June.