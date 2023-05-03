Monetary Policy | The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the tenth time

Inflation has slowed considerably, but it is still not close to the central bank’s price stability target.

Investors and economists believe the US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. It would already be the tenth increase in the key interest rate in more than a year.

However, the main focus is on whether the central bank hints that interest rate hikes will end soon. In the financial markets, it is believed that the central bank will start easing monetary policy in the fall.

Another big question is what the general manager Jerome Powell says about disruptions in the US banking system.

On Monday the collapsed First Republic Bank was already the third medium-sized US bank within two months that could not withstand rising interest rates due to failing risk management. For this reason, the central bank has to carefully weigh different options.

Due to disturbances in the banking system and increased interest rates, lending decreases over time, which reduces inflationary pressure and reduces the need to tighten monetary policy.

Inflation however, it is still clearly faster than the central bank’s price stability target, which would favor raising the policy rate.

In March, the inflation rate was 5.0 percent, which was one percentage point less than in February. Core inflation net of energy and food was 5.6 percent.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time. Inflation was at its fastest in June last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from the corresponding time of the previous year.