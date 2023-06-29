Monetary Policy | The Swedish central bank decided to raise the key interest rate

Central Bank Governor Erik Thedeen thinks the situation is very worrying.

Swedish the central bank continues to rapidly tighten its monetary policy. On Thursday, the central bank announced an interest rate increase of 0.25 percentage points, which will bring the key interest rate up to 3.75 percent, i.e. its highest level since October 2008.

In Sweden, inflation was 6.7 percent in May. Although inflation has slowed down, it is still far from the central bank’s two percent target.

Governor of the Central Bank by Erik Thedeen I think the situation is very worrying. Inflation has not slowed down as hoped, and the prices of services are rising faster than expected.

Thedeen stresses that getting inflation under control is important. According to him, another interest rate hike can be expected after the summer.

“The forecast is that we will raise (rates) at least one more time,” Thedeen said.