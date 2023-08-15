Monetary Policy | The Russian ruble is weakening rapidly – the central bank tightened monetary policy in its emergency meeting

The central bank held an emergency meeting on Tuesday due to the depreciation of the ruble.

Russian In its emergency meeting on Tuesday, the central bank decided to significantly tighten monetary policy due to the weakening of the currency. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 3.50 percentage points to 12.00% to ensure price stability.

The value of the ruble has recently weakened strongly, which indicates the difficulties of the Russian economy.

The central bank justifies its decision by the fact that inflationary pressures have increased. In the last three months, the inflation rate has averaged 7.6 percent, according to the central bank.

Due to the weakening of the ruble, imported products become more expensive. At the beginning of the current year, the value of the dollar was more than 70 rubles. Today, one dollar equals about 100 rubles. One of the reasons for the weakening of the currency is the sanctions imposed by Western countries.

The central bank predicts that the inflation rate will slow down to its target of four percent next year.

News agency According to Reuters, the president Vladimir Putin financial advisor Maxim Oreshkin criticized the central bank on Monday for too easy monetary policy.

Shortly after Oreshkin’s statement, one dollar fetched 102 rubles on Monday and the central bank announced its upcoming emergency meeting.

The last time the central bank held an emergency meeting was in February 2022, shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. At that time, the key interest rate was raised to 20 percent, but gradually lowered to 7.50 percent.