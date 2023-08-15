Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monetary Policy | The Russian ruble is weakening rapidly – the central bank tightened monetary policy in its emergency meeting

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Monetary Policy | The Russian ruble is weakening rapidly – the central bank tightened monetary policy in its emergency meeting

The central bank held an emergency meeting on Tuesday due to the depreciation of the ruble.

Russian In its emergency meeting on Tuesday, the central bank decided to significantly tighten monetary policy due to the weakening of the currency. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 3.50 percentage points to 12.00% to ensure price stability.

The value of the ruble has recently weakened strongly, which indicates the difficulties of the Russian economy.

The central bank justifies its decision by the fact that inflationary pressures have increased. In the last three months, the inflation rate has averaged 7.6 percent, according to the central bank.

The central bank According to

Due to the weakening of the ruble, imported products become more expensive. At the beginning of the current year, the value of the dollar was more than 70 rubles. Today, one dollar equals about 100 rubles. One of the reasons for the weakening of the currency is the sanctions imposed by Western countries.

See also  In Ukraine, they called the condition of the meeting between Putin and Zelensky

The central bank predicts that the inflation rate will slow down to its target of four percent next year.

News agency According to Reuters, the president Vladimir Putin financial advisor Maxim Oreshkin criticized the central bank on Monday for too easy monetary policy.

Shortly after Oreshkin’s statement, one dollar fetched 102 rubles on Monday and the central bank announced its upcoming emergency meeting.

The last time the central bank held an emergency meeting was in February 2022, shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. At that time, the key interest rate was raised to 20 percent, but gradually lowered to 7.50 percent.

#Monetary #Policy #Russian #ruble #weakening #rapidly #central #bank #tightened #monetary #policy #emergency #meeting

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Children’s homes: When three-year-old children come to the home

Children's homes: When three-year-old children come to the home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result