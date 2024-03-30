Monetary Policy | The Russian central bank is forced to lean more and more on China

The Chinese currency, the yuan, overtook the US dollar as Russia's most traded currency last year.

Russian the central bank announced on Friday, according to the news agency Bloomberg, that it has no better alternative for its reserves than Chinese securities.

According to the Central Bank's annual report, the securities of other countries “friendly” to Russia contain too great risks. Their exchange rates are highly volatile, securities are difficult to convert into cash, and many countries have capital restrictions.

Due to sanctions imposed by Western countries, the Russian state and central commercial banks are isolated from the international financial markets. The central bank's foreign investments worth 300 billion euros have been confiscated and all payment transactions with it are prohibited.

China's Russia's importance as a trading partner has grown over the course of two years. President Vladimir Putin has tried to direct trade more and more to Asia due to sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Increased trade with China also eased the impact of the sanctions on the Russian economy.

According to the central bank, the Chinese currency, the yuan, overtook the US dollar as Russia's most traded currency last year. According to Bloomberg, before the large-scale attack launched by Russia in Ukraine, the value of the yuan in the Russian market was insignificant.

Bank of Finland estimated on Monday that the Russian economy will become even more fragile in the next few years. Economic growth slows down to one percent and it is no longer supported by the government's generous funding of the military industry.

According to the Bank of Finland, Russia's foreign trade has shrunk significantly due to sanctions. In addition, Russia is starting to have a huge labor shortage due to the educated people who died in the war and who fled Russia.

Industries that receive income from the military industry are doing well, but private consumption is developing poorly.

“The public sector, especially in healthcare and education, has major problems that weaken the conditions for economic growth. The longer the war of aggression in Ukraine continues, the more the economy will move towards a dead end in the coming years,” said the head of the Bank of Finland's emerging economies research unit. Iikka Korhonen.