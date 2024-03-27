Monetary Policy | The representative of the Fed suggests reducing the total number of corona reductions or postponing them

The US central bank Fed has planned a total of three corona reductions for this year.

of the United States the central bank Fed should either reduce the total number of planned corona reductions or postpone them, suggests a member of the Fed's executive board Christopher Waller. The reason for this is the inflation figures of the last months, which according to Waller were disappointing.

“I think it's appropriate to reduce the overall number of corona reductions or move them further into the future in response to recent numbers,” Waller said at a conference in New York on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Fed still kept the interest rate unchanged, but has planned a total of three corona reductions for this year.

Waller, however, sees no rush to ease up. According to him, it would be good to keep the interest rate unchanged for perhaps longer than previously thought, so that inflation could sustainably continue its decline towards the two percent level, which is the Fed's long-term goal.

“I see economic output and the labor market continuing to be strong, while the containment of inflation has slowed,” Waller said.

According to him, during the previous year or so, considerable progress was seen with reducing inflation, but now he estimates that the development may have even stopped. According to Waller, however, more information is needed to confirm this.