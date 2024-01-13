Sunday, January 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monetary Policy | The reason for the rise in interest rates is one goal – but is it wrong?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Monetary Policy | The reason for the rise in interest rates is one goal – but is it wrong?

The two percent price stabilization target is an agreement that could be changed. Whether it would be useful is a different matter. There are two sides to the coin.

Central banks the two percent price stability target is something that has affected many people's lives.

The goal has forced central banks to raise key interest rates very strongly and caused problems for many households and companies.

Economic activity is often based on contracts. When preparing them, the change in the value of money is taken into account.

#Monetary #Policy #reason #rise #interest #rates #goal #wrong

See also  Nurses | Today it will be found out whether there are conditions for a settlement in the nurses' labor dispute: "The parties are still very far apart when it comes to salary issues"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Colombian women kidnapped by a trafficking network in Mexico: consul confirms that a search has begun

Colombian women kidnapped by a trafficking network in Mexico: consul confirms that a search has begun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result