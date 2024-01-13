Monetary Policy | The reason for the rise in interest rates is one goal – but is it wrong?

The two percent price stabilization target is an agreement that could be changed. Whether it would be useful is a different matter. There are two sides to the coin.

Central banks the two percent price stability target is something that has affected many people's lives.

The goal has forced central banks to raise key interest rates very strongly and caused problems for many households and companies.

Economic activity is often based on contracts. When preparing them, the change in the value of money is taken into account.