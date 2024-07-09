Monetary Policy | The President of the US Federal Reserve’s speeches to Congress raised hopes for an interest rate cut

Monetary policy|The comments of the head of the US central bank Fed to Congress strengthened the hopes of analysts and investors for a possible reduction in the key interest rate in September.

Expectations the reduction in the key interest rate was confirmed in the United States when the head of the US central bank, the Fed Jerome Powell addressed Congress on Tuesday.

Powell said that the United States is no longer an “overheated economy” and that the country’s labor market has cooled significantly since the pandemic.

The news agency reports about it Reuters.

Powell told Congress that the inflation trend has been positive in recent months. According to him, if the state received more good statistics, it could strengthen the need for a lighter monetary policy.

However, there were no direct promises about an interest rate cut.

“Today I am not giving any indication of the timetable for future actions,” Powell told lawmakers.

Analysts however, interpreted the speeches as referring to a possible decrease in the key interest rate in September. Investors estimate that the Fed will lower interest rates at the September meeting with a 70 percent probability.

Powell’s comments were seen as pointing to increased belief that inflation is coming down to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

According to the most recent data, inflation based on private consumption prices was 2.6 percent. At its fastest, it was seven percent in 2022.

According to recent employment statistics, 206,000 new jobs were created in the United States in June and the unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent.

According to Powell, the level is still low. However, he reminded that in light of recent achievements in reducing inflation and stabilizing the labor market, inflation is not the only risk to the US economy.

Monetary policy that is too tight could weaken economic activity and employment, Powell said.

of the United States the central bank quickly raised its key interest rates by more than five percentage points from March 2022 to last July. The purpose was to slow down rapid inflation.

The Fed has since kept its interest rate in the range of 5.25–5.50 percent, i.e. at the highest level in more than twenty years.