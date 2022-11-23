Monetary Policy | The majority of US central bank decision-makers believe that the pace of rate hikes will slow down “soon”

The wording of the minutes of the interest rate meeting announced on Wednesday suggests that the US central bank would not make a giant interest rate hike again at the next interest rate meeting.

of the United States central bank The majority of decision-makers at the Fed considered at the central bank’s previous meeting that it would be appropriate to slow down the pace of interest rate increases “soon”.

The matter is clear from the minutes of the November interest rate meeting announced by the Fed on Wednesday.

“A considerable majority of the meeting’s participants felt that it would probably be appropriate to slow down the rate of lifting soon,” the minutes of the meeting noted.

At the November meeting, the Fed decided to raise its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points to a range of 3.75-4.00 percent. The central bank made an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in a row.

The drafting of the minutes suggests that the central bank would raise its key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points at its next meeting in December.

Minutes according to the decision-makers also considered that a slower pace of interest rate increases would allow the open market committee, which decides on monetary policy, to assess the progress of the central bank’s maximum employment and price stability goals.

According to the minutes, decision-makers cited delays in the effects of monetary policy measures and uncertainty about their effectiveness as the reason for slowing down the pace of withdrawals.

According to the minutes, the decision-makers also discussed the risks that rapid tightening of monetary policy can cause to economic growth.

The Fed said in its meeting statement at the beginning of November that it takes into account the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation.

Governor of the Central Bank Jerome Powell strongly emphasized the importance of taming inflation in the press conference after the meeting.