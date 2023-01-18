Monetary Policy | The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, still supports significant interest rate increases

According to the Bloomberg news agency, the European Central Bank would be willing to slow down interest rate hikes in March.

Bank of Finland the general manager Olli Rehnin think that the European Central Bank should continue the significant tightening of monetary policy at least through the spring and winter.

“It is necessary to continue acting consistently so that inflation expectations remain anchored. Significant interest rate hikes in the near-term monetary policy meetings are justified in order to keep inflation expectations under control,” says CEO Rehn.

Interest rate increases are significant when they are at least 0.50 percentage points. Last December, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points. Prior to that, key interest rates were raised twice by as much as 0.75 percentage points.

About monetary policy the next “interest rate meetings” of the decision-making council are on February 2 and March 16.

News agency Bloomberg said on Tuesday that the central bank would be willing to slow down the pace of raising interest rates in March. According to the news agency, more and more members of the ECB Council support an interest rate increase of only 0.25 percentage points in March.

Governor of the Central Bank Christine Lagarde hinted in Decemberthat the key interest rates will be raised several times this year by 0.50 percentage points.

In Rehn’s opinion, it is still far too early to assess how large interest rate hikes are justified after March. He emphasizes that monetary policy decisions are always made based on the latest available information.

The Governor of the Bank of Finland is ex officio a member of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision-making council. The council consists of the governors of all eurozone central banks and six members of the European Central Bank’s executive board.

“When we now consistently stick to our sufficiently tight monetary policy line, we can avoid a Volcker shock in the future that will drastically reduce demand and growth,” says Rehn.

of the United States the former governor of the central bank by Paul Volcker era in the 1980s, the central bank had to tighten monetary policy very strongly because inflation ran rampant after the oil crisis of the 1970s. The key interest rate was at its worst over 20 percent in 1981, as a result of which the US economy sank into recession.

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau estimated on Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency, that key interest rates may be at their highest by the summer.

“We have to stay the course in our fight against inflation. That [taistelua] not yet won.”

Consumer prices the rise in prices, i.e. inflation, slowed to 9.2 percent in the euro area in December. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

Due to strong inflation, the real income of households shrinks and the costs of companies increase, causing consumption and production to decrease. The main reasons for rapid inflation are international supply disturbances and excessive demand.

By tightening monetary policy, the central bank aims to better balance supply and demand in the euro area in order to curb inflation.