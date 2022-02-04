Monetary policy The European Central Bank will raise its key interest rate “next year at the latest”, says Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland

Inflation in the euro area rose unexpectedly to 5.1% in January. It will increase the pressure on the European Central Bank to raise its key interest rate.

European the European Central Bank (ECB) is slowly preparing to raise the key interest rate.

“The economic recovery in the eurozone continues and inflation has accelerated. If there is no backlash in a pandemic or geopolitical situation, it would be logical for the ECB to raise interest rates next year at the latest. We will ensure that the rise in prices remains moderate in the medium term, ”says the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn.

The decision would be kind of historic, as the ECB last raised its key interest rate in 2011.

Thursday The President of the ECB Christine Lagarde not when asked rejected that possibilitythat the policy rate be raised as early as this year. He has kept it in the past very unlikely.

The Governor of the Bank of Finland is an ex-officio member of the Governing Council of the ECB. The Governing Council consists of the Governors of all 19 euro area central banks and the six members of the Executive Board of the ECB.

Rehn emphasizes that the “gradual normalization” of monetary policy was already decided in December. At that time, the ECB announced that it would close its purchases of securities at the end of March following the coronary virus pandemic.

In a separate purchase program, securities purchases will still be temporarily increased in April-September to avoid unnecessarily tightening financial conditions. In October, a separate purchase program will be reinstated, ie securities will be purchased for EUR 20 billion a month.

Director general Rehn acknowledges that the inflation outlook has changed this year. Nonetheless, many research institutes and commercial banks are forecasting a further slowdown in inflation this year as supply bottlenecks are expected to ease and energy prices come to a halt.

“On the positive side, the economic recovery in the euro area is continuing and employment is improving despite the macroeconomic transformation. The bad news is that inflation will remain high for longer than expected, mainly due to rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions. ”

The rise in consumer prices, ie inflation, accelerated to 5.1 per cent in January. It was a surprise to the market, but apparently also to the ECB. The main reason for the acceleration in inflation was energy, which rose in price by 28.6 per cent in January.

“I fully understand that higher energy prices weaken the purchasing power of households. If energy prices continue to rise for a long time, it is likely to increase inflationary pressures. Monetary policy has little effect on energy prices. ”

As a result of inflation, the purchasing power of money weakens, because with a certain amount of money, fewer goods and services can be bought than before. In the long run, high inflation will be detrimental not only to wage earners but also to companies and investors.

Central bank monetary policy primarily affects demand. When it raises its key interest rate, banks will no longer be able to borrow on as favorable terms as before. This will reduce business investment and household consumption, leading to a slowdown in economic growth.

The big issue in the eurozone is the rise in wage demands. It would lead to unforeseen rapid increases in companies’ labor costs, which would force them to increase the prices of the goods and services they sell. In other words, inflation would accelerate further.

The next meeting of the ECB’s Monetary Policy Council will be held on 10 March, when the new economic forecasts prepared by central bank economists will be presented to the Governing Council.

“So far, wage inflation in the euro area has been moderate. At the March meeting, we will have a better understanding of inflationary pressures and, in particular, wage developments. Monetary policy decisions are always made on the basis of the most recent information available. I have suggested in the Council that data on wage developments be obtained more quickly from different countries. ”

With geopolitics Director-General Rehn refers to the defiance of Russia, which has led to higher energy prices. Russia is one of the world’s largest exporters of crude oil, and Europe is also dependent on Russian natural gas.

“In March, we may also see more closely how Russia’s power policy has affected energy prices. However, I do not think that the tension in Ukraine and Europe will ease quickly, but rather we should prepare for Russia’s long nervous war. ”