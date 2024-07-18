Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank will almost certainly keep interest rates unchanged

Monetary policy|The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on Tuesday that due to large salary increases, the slowdown in inflation may hold back.

European the central bank (EKP) is unlikely to cut its key interest rates on Thursday, as inflation may slow down to two percent later than expected.

“I don’t think the central bank will give any new information on Thursday. Instead, it will probably wait for new data that would confirm that inflation is definitely slowing down to two percent,” says the chief strategist of financial company SEB Jussi Hiljanen.

One key question is how large salary increases have affected the prices of services. In June, service inflation was 4.1 percent, while overall inflation was 2.5 percent.

“The ECB will probably lower its key interest rates next time in September, at the same time as it publishes its new economic forecasts,” says Hiljanen.

Central bank cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years in June. The key interest rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ deposit rate, was set from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

In June, the ECB did not give any hint about future interest rate cuts, but emphasized that it is not committed to any specific interest rate period.

“The slowdown of inflation to two percent may be slightly delayed, which is why the ECB is unlikely to cut key interest rates on Thursday. Based on the statements of the members of the council that decides on monetary policy, they are satisfied that the market expects two interest rate cuts of 0.25 percentage points in the autumn”, says the chief analyst of the financial company Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto.

However, Danske Bank believes that the ECB will cut the key interest rate only in December.

of the ECB according to the price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

Price stability is the basis of sustainable economic growth. When inflation is slow, households and companies do not have to worry about the value of money decreasing.

In June, the ECB estimated that euro area inflation would slow to 2.5% this year, 2.2% next year and 1.9% in 2026.

The main reasons for the slowdown in inflation have been the significant tightening of monetary policy in just under two years, as well as the mitigation of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

The central bank key interest rates have a wide-ranging effect on the economy. When they are cut, you can get a loan from the banks on more favorable terms. This is apt to increase household consumption and business investment, which are vital for economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that the euro area economy will grow by 0.9 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year.