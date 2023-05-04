Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank slows down the tightening of monetary policy

The 0.25 percentage point increase in the policy rate corresponds to the market’s expectations.

European on Thursday, the central bank decided to tighten monetary policy by 0.25 percentage points.

The council deciding on monetary policy justified the decision by saying that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation in the euro area, is still too fast. Based on preliminary data, inflation accelerated to 7.0 percent in April.

As a result of the decision, the basic financing operations will be set at 3.75 percent and the commercial banks’ deposit rate at 3.25 percent.

“Overall inflation has slowed down in recent months, but the underlying price pressures are still strong. At the same time, previous interest rate hikes are effectively transmitted to the financial conditions of the euro area, while [rahapolitiikan] the delay and intensity of transmission to the real economy are still uncertain,” the council states in its statement.

The Central Bank hints that it will continue to tighten monetary policy until inflation reliably slows down to two percent. In other words, it is likely that the key interest rates will be raised again by 0.25 percentage points in June.

Central bank started raising key interest rates in July of last year. Before Thursday, it tightened monetary policy twice by 0.75 percentage points and four times by 0.50 percentage points.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term. Inflation was at its fastest in October, when consumer prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year ago.

Dashing inflation is caused by demand being too high relative to supply. By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after half a year and reaches its full effect in more than a year.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in mid-April that inflation in the euro area will slow down to 5.3 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year.

The IMF has also encouraged central banks to continue tightening monetary policy where inflation is high.