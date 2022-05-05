Monetary policy The European Central Bank should raise its key interest rate as early as July, says Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland

According to Rehn, a member of the ECB’s Monetary Policy Council, the increase in the key interest rate should continue in stages after July.

European pressure from the central bank (ECB) to tighten monetary policy as early as the summer has increased.

“I think it would be justified to increase the deposit rate by 0.25 percentage points in July and to zero when the autumn comes. After this, the normalization of monetary policy [kiristämistä] could be continued gradually and proactively, ”says the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn.

He is an ex-officio member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. CEO Rehn justifies his view that, according to the latest information, rising consumer prices threaten to widen.

“This affects people’s psychology, that is, inflation expectations, which are important to keep stable. Next year looks challenging and, in the worst case scenario, the euro area could be in danger of recession, so there is no need to delay the normalization of monetary policy. ”

Rehn estimates inflation outlook in the euro area to be very different from that in the United States, where the economy has overheated and inflation has accelerated to 8.5 per cent in March.

“Wage increases in the United States have averaged six percent. In the euro area, the recovery continues, but the labor market has not recovered as fast and wage increases have been just over 2%. The eurozone economy is also suffering more from the Russian invasion war than the US economy, which means lower wage pressures in the eurozone. The need to raise interest rates would also be lower. ”

Rehn emphasizes that his estimates are based on the premise that the eurozone economy will not have a new “backwinter” due to the expansion of the war.

Consumer prices the rise in the euro area accelerated to 7.5% in April and appears to be broader. This is particularly evident in core inflation, which rose to 3.9 per cent from 3.2 per cent in March. The effect of energy and food has been removed from core inflation.

According to the central bank’s price stability target, inflation in the euro area should be 2% over the medium term.

Interest rate increase would be a historic decision, as the ECB last tightened its monetary policy in 2011. The key question is really when the decision to raise interest rates will be taken.

The next “interest rate meetings” are on June 9 and July 21. A new business cycle forecast prepared by the ECB’s economists will also be published at the June meeting and will be reviewed by the Governing Council.

“It is likely that the key interest rate will be raised by 0.25 percentage points in July. The rise in the price of raw materials has continued, which is reflected in the price of food and many other commodities. In addition, core inflation has continued to accelerate, which would support an interest rate hike in July, ”says OP Financial Group Chief Economist. Reijo Heiskanen.

Bank of Finland warned on Wednesday increased household indebtedness and urged them to prepare for rising interest rates and rising everyday spending.

“It is very likely that the ECB will raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points in July. Inflationary pressures have clearly increased over the spring and there are already signs of higher wage inflation in the euro area, ”says Evli, the main strategy of the asset management company. Valtteri Ahti.

Wage inflation means that due to the significant rise in consumer prices, wage earners will start demanding relatively large wage increases. As a result, companies will have to pass on increased labor costs to the prices of the goods and services they sell, which will exacerbate inflation.

“In the market, the ECB is expected to raise the key interest rate in July, but that is not certain. The eurozone is in danger of recession due to the war in Ukraine and the latest data on the development of retail trade and new orders in the manufacturing industry have been weak, ”says the Forecast Manager of the Business Research Institute. Markku Lehmus.

Chief Economist of the finance company Nordea Wind Koivun believes the eurozone is unlikely to sink into recession this year as a result of Russia’s war of aggression.

“Our view is that the ECB will tighten monetary policy by 0.25 percentage points in July, as inflation is higher than previously estimated, for example due to higher energy and food prices, due to the war.”

Of the United States the central bank tightened monetary policy for the second time this year on wednesday. However, it does not draw straightforward conclusions from future ECB decisions. In the United States and the euro area, monetary policy has long diverged as the economy has strengthened at different speeds.

Between 2015 and 2018, the US Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy nine times by 0.25 percentage points. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) deposit rate for commercial banks, on the other hand, has been negative since 2014.