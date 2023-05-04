Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank may surprise with a big interest rate hike

Financial markets anticipate an interest rate increase of 0.25 percentage points. The ECB may still resort to an interest rate increase of 0.50 percentage points on Thursday due to the acceleration of inflation.

European The central bank (EKP) is on the verge of a difficult decision again on Thursday.

Economic growth in the euro area has stalled, but the increase in consumer prices is still far too fast.

Because of rapid inflation, monetary policy must be tightened, even though it increases the risk of recession. When interest rates rise, household consumption shrinks and business investments decrease.

In April, inflation accelerated to 7.0 percent in the euro area based on preliminary data. The gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, grew only slightly in January–March, i.e. 0.1 percent from the previous quarter.

In the financial market it is considered almost certain that the ECB will raise its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday. Due to accelerated inflation, a significant interest rate increase of 0.50 percentage points is not an impossible idea, even if it is a big surprise compared to the market.

“We have leaned towards an interest rate increase of 0.50 percentage points because core inflation has remained fast. The outlook for the eurozone economy has remained unchanged during the beginning of the year, but core inflation has not slowed down quite as expected,” says the chief economist of financial group OP Reijo Heiskanen.

Core inflation is an important measure, as the impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. Core inflation is a better indicator of the broad scope of inflation. In April, it was 5.6 percent.

Heiskanen considers it likely that the ECB will continue to tighten monetary policy more moderately in the summer and will move to monitoring the development of inflation in the fall.

Monetary policy can only be eased when the ECB has reliable evidence of a significant and permanent slowdown in core inflation.

Governor of the Central Bank Christine Lagarde has repeatedly emphasized that monetary policy decisions are always made on the basis of the latest available information.

Central bank started raising interest rates last July.

In September and October, the ECB resorted to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points. This year, the key interest rates have been raised by 0.50 percentage points in both February and March.

The commercial banks’ deposit rate has been 3.00 percent since March.

Chief analyst at financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich believes in an interest rate increase of 0.25 percentage points. In his opinion, there should have been a bigger surprise in April’s inflation in order for it to have advocated a 0.50 percentage point interest rate hike.

“On the other hand, bank lending in the euro area has already shrunk a bit, but then again inflation in services has accelerated. So there are good grounds for both a smaller and a larger interest rate hike. Taking the market fluctuations into account, I would think that the ECB will end up with a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase.”

He also considers it almost certain that the ECB will have to continue raising interest rates in the summer.

Fast inflation hurts both households and businesses.

Households’ real incomes will shrink and companies’ costs will increase, causing consumption and production to decrease.

In mid-April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that the euro area economy would grow by 0.8 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year. Last year, economic growth grew by 3.5 percent, so the economy is noticeably weakening.

The IMF predicts that inflation in the euro area will slow down to 5.3 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year. It has also encouraged central banks to continue tightening monetary policy where inflation is high.