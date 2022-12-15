Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank may resort to a big interest rate hike again

The Central Bank continues to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. The key question is how much of a rate hike it is prepared for.

European the central bank (ECB) plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday for the fourth time this year to curb inflation.

The decision will be exceptionally exciting. The financial market does not have a clear view of how much the monetary policy-making council will resort to this time.

There are two options: 0.50 percentage points or 0.75 percentage points.

This year, the ECB has raised key interest rates all at once by 0.75 percentage points for the first time in its history. The central bank did so in both September and October. In July, it tightened monetary policy by 0.50 percentage points.

“We estimated for a long time that an interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points would be forthcoming, but based on the recent comments of ECB Council members, we have changed our estimate and now expect an interest rate increase of 0.50 percentage points,” says the research director of the financial company Danske Bank Heidi Schauman.

Decision is difficult especially because the euro area economy seems to be derailing into recession. The tightening of monetary policy reduces household consumption and corporate investment, which in turn can hasten the eurozone’s descent into recession. Rising interest rates also increase the maintenance costs of many households’ mortgages.

Schauman emphasizes that the ECB has no other option but to continue raising interest rates, because inflation in the euro area is still very strong. In November, according to preliminary data, the inflation rate was 10.0 percent. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

“The root cause of the likely recession in the euro area is the exceptionally fast inflation mainly caused by the energy crisis. The central bank has no chance not to tighten monetary policy, because there is now no price stability in the euro area, which the ECB’s primary task is to secure,” says Schauman.

Quickly rising consumer prices weaken the purchasing power of households, because a certain amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before.

Rapid inflation causes the most problems for low-income households, whose income goes to everyday consumption. Accelerating inflation is also harmful to companies and investors.

Docent of economics Juha Tervala The University of Helsinki stresses that the nominal changes in policy interest rates or the interest rate level do not indicate whether monetary policy is tight, i.e. economic activity is shrinking.

“Looking at the interest rate alone is misleading, because interest rates should always be compared to the rate of inflation.”

He establishes his views as a top researcher in monetary policy by John B. Taylor to develop rule. According to it, under normal circumstances, the central bank should raise the key interest rate more than inflation accelerates.

If inflation accelerates by one percentage point, the central bank should raise its key interest rate by one percentage point more. If this principle is not followed, the acceleration of inflation will reduce the real interest rate.

This, in turn, encourages households to increase consumption and companies to increase investments, which increases demand and accelerates inflation.

“Despite the interest rate hikes, the ECB’s monetary policy is still very supportive. The claim that the central bank would push the euro area into recession by raising key interest rates is therefore unfounded. A possible recession is due to the energy crisis, which increases costs and reduces production,” says Tervala.

Control rates in addition, attention will be drawn to the central bank’s new economic survey on Thursday. It will probably weaken the forecast for the euro area’s economic growth again and estimate that inflation will be stronger than previously predicted.

Thirdly, the ECB is expected to announce on Thursday when it will start reducing the securities it bought from the market in its monetary stimulus programs from its balance sheet. Most of the securities are government bonds that have been bought by the national central banks of the euro countries.

Investments in securities will decrease when central banks stop reinvesting the capital of maturing bonds. Shrinking the balance sheet also means tightening financing conditions.

Financial company Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich estimates that the schedule for reducing the balance sheet will be affected by the interest rate hike decision.

He considers a large interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points likely, which may mean postponing the reduction of the balance sheet until the spring.

According to von Gerich, if the key interest rates are raised by 0.50 percentage points on Thursday, it would support the start of reducing the balance sheet at the beginning of the year.

“Salary negotiations are currently taking place in many countries. If the ECB decides to raise key interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, it would be a clear message to the wage negotiations that inflation is being brought under control and that it is resolutely fighting the price-wage cycle,” says von Gerich.

When inflation accelerates strongly, workers usually start to demand large wage increases. This results in an increase in companies’ labor costs, which is why they have to raise the prices of the goods and services they sell. The result is further acceleration of inflation.

“Monetary policy in the euro area is still supportive, i.e. supportive of economic growth, even though the ECB has raised key interest rates since July. If the key interest rates are raised by 0.75 percentage points on Thursday, the deposit rate will start to be close to the neutral level.”